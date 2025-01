Aston Villa are moving for Caen winger Tidiam Gomis.

Transfer expert Sacha Tavaliori is reporting Villa are in talks with Gomis' agents.

Advertisement Advertisement

Villa are said to have offered a five-year contract to the 18 year-old's minders.

The youngster's deal is due to expire at the end of this season.

Gomis has four goals and two assists in 37 games for Caen.