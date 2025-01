Ipswich goalkeeper Alan Fleischer has joined Heybridge Swifts on loan.

Fleischer moves to Heybridge Swifts on loan to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Heybridge Swifts compete in the Isthmian League North Division.

The Swifts manager is former West Ham and Liverpool defender Julian Dicks.

Fleischer, 17, has been with Ipswich since the Under-9s.