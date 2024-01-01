Tribal Football
Schmeichel says Etihad "was absolutely dead" and had "no atmosphere" in Inter Milan clash
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel says Manchester City's home ground was lifeless as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Champions League opponents Inter Milan.

Neither side found a breakthrough on Wednesday night which was not helped by a crowd who seemed uninterested in the affair according to Schmeichel

“I don't think it's a good draw," said the Dane. "I thought it was a really, really boring game. I'm sorry to say that. I thought Inter did really well in stopping Man City.  

“I like good football and I like excitement from the crowd. It was dead. The Etihad today was absolutely dead. The only people we could hear were the Inter supporters who were quite good. But there's no atmosphere in the Etihad today. 

“Normally you'd think "well, a big European night", but it didn't happen for them.” 

 

