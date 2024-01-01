Zirkzee: The big attraction was Man Utd - not the Premier League

Josh Zirkzee says he moved to England to play for Manchester United - not to play in the Premier League.

The Dutchman says the profile and pull of United was the main attraction when choosing to leave Bologna over the summer.

On the Prem, he told Viaplay: "One of my goals? To be honest, not really. I looked at it, but I never said to myself: I want to play in the Premier League. This club, however, is simply enormous. It's the club that attracted me, not so much the championship."

Zirkzee also revealed how much Ruud Van Nistelrooy, manager Erik ten Hag's assistant, is helping him.

He said, "I want to keep secret what he tells me, but it's fantastic. He was a striker, we do detailed work, we watch films, we watch the things I do... The way he works with me is very important, I can understand him and learn a lot from him.

"My idols among those who have played in the Premier League? I can name three and they are Cristiano Ronaldo, Robin van Persie and Dennis Bergkamp..."