Van Nistelrooy: Man Utd return was 100% right decision

Ruud van Nistelrooy admits he's delighted with his decision to return to Manchester United.

The Dutchman has left the prospect of another head coaching position to join manager Erik ten Hag's staff.

"This is 100 percent the right decision. I felt a strong feeling that I want to help build United little by little to get back to where we feel and know where the club should be," Van Nistelrooy told TNT Sports.

"I was on a coaching track. I coached PSV, it was an incredible experience. I was in talks with clubs and I love it (being a head coach). I had my staff ready and then I got a phone call. I never even saw this as a possibility.

"Erik (ten Hag) called me and talked it through. I began to love the idea."

