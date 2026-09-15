Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola was full of praise for his side's 'energy' during their 3-1 League Cup win over Tottenham on Tuesday (September 15).

Tottenham’s abysmal start to the season continued with a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

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Liverpool now progress to the fourth round of the League Cup, and Iraola was delighted with what he saw from his side.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, he hailed his side’s ‘energy’ throughout their winning performance.

"I am pleased with the performance. I think there have been different phases in the game but overall I liked the energy. We scored but I am happy because we are in the next round," he said.

"I think at 2-0, they have to take a risk and win some territory. We were defending well but conceding a lot of set-pieces and when they scored that put us under some pressure. Luckily for us we found a way to score a third and finish the game properly."

On Dominik Szoboszlai's goal: "I think the thing with Dom is when he is going to shoot he has a chance to score. With him you believe because he has done it before. He is a great finisher."

On Andy Robertson: "I think he deserves all this and I was happy. I was thinking he honestly deserves this because he has given so much to Liverpool."