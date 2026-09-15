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Iraola believes his Liverpool side are 'close to the version we want' after Spurs winREUTERS

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola believes his new side are getting to grips with his tactics after their 3-1 League Cup win over Tottenham on Tuesday (September 15).

Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo gave Liverpool a two goal lead before Connor Gallagher pulled one back for Tottenham, making the final 20 minutes a little tense.

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Dominik Szoboszlai came off the bench and put the result beyond any doubt in added time with a sensational long-range volley, securing Liverpool’s place in the fourth round.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the game, Iraola was happy with his side’s effort, and believes his side are getting to grips with what he wants from them.

"I think the game was quite different phases,” he said.

“We were pushing a lot and then went ahead but once we were ahead they were close to our zones, especially set pieces we were suffering. I think we've been good.

"I felt the team during good phases today, it felt like energy and everyone pushing. It was close to the version we want."

On returning to Bournemouth this weekend: "I know the game is very difficult. You see how many they lose in a season and it is a difficult place to go. To win there you have to be really good."

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