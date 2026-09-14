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Liverpool lineup v Tottenham: Confirmed team news as Iraola delivers Mamardashvili pledge and Gomez update

Updated
Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

Liverpool play host to Premier League rivals Tottenham on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup Third Round at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola was left frustrated by a 0-0 draw with Fulham over the weekend, but his team remain unbeaten so far in 2026/27, in stark contrast to Spurs who are winless in the top-flight since the start of the season.

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Iraola was quick to insist a below-par performance against the Cottagers is no cause for panic, but the demands of playing in several competitions at once needs to be factored in, and the Spanish coach will make several rotations.

Liverpool v Tottenham team news

Iraola has already confirmed Giorgi Mamardashvili will start in goal in place of the rested Alisson Becker and captain Virgil van Dijk is also expected to sit this one out also - but Joe Gomez is back in training for the first time since July.

Rio Ngumoha could also be given a starting spot in attack with Wataru Endo and Trey Nyoni backed to feature in a reshuffled midfield.

Liverpool v Tottenham predicted lineups

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Araujo, Jacquet, Tsimikas; Endo, Nyoni, Gravenberch; Nguomha, Isak, Munoz.

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Gray, Senesi, Van Hecke, Robertson; Bergvall, Bentancur; Kudus, Gallagher, Tel; Solanke.

Liverpool v Totttenham kick off time

Kick off at Anfield is set for 8pm UK time.

Key stat

The last time these two sides met in this competition was in the 2024/25 semi-finals, as Liverpool won 4-1 on aggregate, but lost to Newcastle United in the final. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAndoni IraolaGiorgi MamardashviliJoe GomezLiverpoolTottenhamEFL Cup

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