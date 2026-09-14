'It happens in football': Iraola claims Liverpool must accept 'ups and downs'

Andoni Iraola admitted there would be "ups and downs" for Liverpool as he searches for consistency early in his Anfield reign following a stuttering start to the season.

The former Bournemouth boss, who replaced the sacked Arne Slot, oversaw a frustrating 0-0 stalemate against Fulham on Saturday, following morale-boosting wins over Ipswich and Atletico Madrid.

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Liverpool, already well off the pace in the Premier League, next face goal-shy Tottenham in the third round of the League Cup at Anfield on Tuesday.

"I understand the frustration the other day (against Fulham) because we were also frustrated," said Iraola.

"We were coming from two good games, and we were considering, 'OK, it's a step forward'. You switch, it's a step forward, Atletico Madrid... and then it's a step backwards.

"The performance level is not like the two other days. But this happens in football. We have to accept it in terms of there are going to be ups and downs in this process.

"But we are clear that where we want to go is more towards where we've been, Atletico Madrid, Ipswich. That's the kind of style, that's the kind of football that we want. And I think now the key is the consistency to perform like this."

The Liverpool manager, appointed in June, said he was content with the resources at his disposal, bolstered by the signings of Bradley Barcola, Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz.

Iraola suggested he would make changes for the Spurs game as he balances the demands of multiple competitions, confirming Giorgi Mamardashvili would start in goal in place of number one Alisson Becker.

"I am very happy with the squad, I value a lot the players we have. If we win games, the squad will look amazing and fantastic," he said.

"If we don't win, there are going to be problems - if it's not the depth, it's going to be whatever. But I think we will see also tomorrow players that we haven't seen still, and I am really looking forward to see, because I feel they are going to play well, or they can help us, and probably they still haven't had the chance."