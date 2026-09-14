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European giants keen on loan move for Arsenal ace Madueke

European giants keen on loan move for Arsenal ace Madueke
European giants keen on loan move for Arsenal ace MaduekeREUTERS

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is reportedly a loan target for European giants Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Madueke, 24, only joined Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea last summer for a reported £52 million, but has struggled at the Emirates.

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With eight goals and three assists in his 47 games, the England international has played just 23 Premier League minutes so far this season.

According to Caught Offside, European giants Juventus and Atletico Madrid are willing to offer Madueke a chance to star.

Mikel Arteta isn’t actively looking to get rid of Madueke, but continued lack of action could force his hand.

The report adds that any loan move could include options to buy should he be a success and whichever club he joins.

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Premier LeagueNoni MaduekeArsenalAtl. MadridJuventusFootball transfers

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