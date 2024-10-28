Man Utd approach Sporting CP for Amorim

Tribal Football
Manchester United have entered talks with Sporting CP for coach Ruben Amorim.

United are moving for the Portuguese after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag on Monday.

The Dutchman has already left Manchester, after being spotted at the local airport in the evening.

BBC Sport says talks have opened with Sporting for Amorim, who moved to Lisbon from Braga for €10m.

Amorim refused to take questions on United in his media conference on Monday.

 

 

