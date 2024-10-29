Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Ansser Sadiq
Sporting CP coach Amorim: Man Utd? I was expecting this question...
Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim has already been quizzed about taking on the Manchester United job.

The Portuguese was asked about the possibility of leaving Sporting in the middle of the season.

While Amorim admitted that he was committed to Sporting, he did not give a concrete answer.

British and Portuguese media reports have suggested that United are negotiating with Amorim and Sporting to sign him immediately.

During a press conference, he said: "I was already expecting this question and obviously I'm not going to talk about the future, because otherwise I'll always have to comment. 

“I’m very proud to be Sporting coach, that’s all."

