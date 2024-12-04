Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal set to rotate against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms
Man Utd holding talks for RB Leipzig left-back in January move
St.James’ Park could end Liverpool's invincible form with unbelievable top 6 record
Liverpool could trigger £46M release clause of Athletic Bilbao forward

Brighton boss Hurzeler takes fresh swipe at Southampton and Downes

Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Hurzeler takes fresh swipe at Southampton and Downes
Brighton boss Hurzeler takes fresh swipe at Southampton and DownesAction Plus
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has taken a fresh swipe at Southampton after last week's row.

Ahead of tomorrow's trip to Fulham, Hurzeler revisited his complaints about Saints' tactics and Flynn Downes after their 1-1 draw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The German said: "I think it's a close situation, a 50/50 situation. 

"Honestly, so long after this game, it's in the past and I don't want to make this a big topic any more. We can also complain about other things during the game like a second yellow card for Downes after the amount of fouls he made he should have been sent off. 

"I won't complain about this anymore and we keep moving on."

Hurzeler was sent off during the clash after a bust-up with Saints boss Russell Martin.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueHurzeler FabianSouthamptonBrighton
Related Articles
FA CUP 3RD RND DRAW: Arsenal host Man Utd in blockbuster; Tamworth land Spurs
Southampton's Lumley after making his Premier League debut: I want to play for England
Southampton boss Martin: I'm so proud of Lumley