Brighton boss Hurzeler takes fresh swipe at Southampton and Downes

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has taken a fresh swipe at Southampton after last week's row.

Ahead of tomorrow's trip to Fulham, Hurzeler revisited his complaints about Saints' tactics and Flynn Downes after their 1-1 draw.

The German said: "I think it's a close situation, a 50/50 situation.

"Honestly, so long after this game, it's in the past and I don't want to make this a big topic any more. We can also complain about other things during the game like a second yellow card for Downes after the amount of fouls he made he should have been sent off.

"I won't complain about this anymore and we keep moving on."

Hurzeler was sent off during the clash after a bust-up with Saints boss Russell Martin.

