Hurzeler opens up on the backing he has had as a young Brighton manager

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has been asked about his support system as such a young manager.

The Albion have experienced a solid start to the Premier League season under Hurzeler.

However, a loss against Crystal Palace in the derby at the weekend did upset many supporters.

Hurzeler spoke on how he keeps going during tough moments: “First of all I'm responsible for my own and I can deal with this situation. I can handle this because I love to have the responsibility, and I also know that it's part of the job to have this pressure and to be judged by the results.

“And on top of that the club has an amazing structure, so the people responsible like Tony Bloom, David Weir and Paul Barber always give me the feeling that they support me.

“They believe in the club and in the work we do. And in the end, I always say it's not about complaining. It's about working hard, trying to find solutions, trying to be there for the team, to lead by example.”

On their very recent struggles, compared to the upward trajectory he enjoyed at old club St. Pauli, he added: “It's a new experience for sure. I always want to win. I had a lot of great success so far in my career but I knew that this phase would come and now it's here I can learn a lot.

“I’m in the right club to experience this because it's a club that's well structured. We have great characters in the team. The team know what to do. The team work hard.

“They're not pointing the fingers on each other. They try to see the mistakes on their own and then they try to improve. In the end the values of the club - the togetherness - will help bring us out of this period.”