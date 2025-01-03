Hurzeler explains new assistant coach Niedzkowski's role at Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion’s new assistant coach Daniel Niedzkowski is at the club.

He is at the team’s training base and is set to work under head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

The 48-year-old is famous in German football for his work with the national federation.

Head coach Hurzeler said: “He didn’t do so much, he got his clothes and his place in the office and he tries now to integrate into the team and we try to help him get bedded in as quickly as possible.

“It is not that easy to come during the season.

“It is very important we are helpful to him, then he will be part of the coaching team.

“He will have a clear role in my team.

“We always define the roles very clearly.

“It is important that everyone has clarity and that everyone knows their role in the team and I’m sure he will have a great impact with our work because he has a lot of experience, he has worked with a lot of coaches, he had a role as assistant coach when he worked for Bayer Leverkusen and they were in a successful period.

“I hope he also brings us game luck and success back.”