Hurzeler on Brentford clash: Brighton fans deserve present

Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits he hasn't changed anything in training over their recent poor goals record.

Brighton host Brentford on Friday.

Asked if he's sought to address their lack of goals, Hurzeler said: "Not in an artificial way. We train a lot, we continue to train a lot. It is not a case of because we are not scoring a lot we train more. We have experts for the strikers, experts for the defenders, so we try to improve the players with every training session."

On Brentford's poor away form, he added: "We prepare like any other game. I am not a fan of statistics like that. They don't give you any guarantee to win the game.

"We see this as an opportunity to get out of this circle of bad experiences.

"We need to try to play with more intensity and give the supporters a present." 

