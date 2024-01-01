Eales praises "amazing coach" Howe as Newcastle look to secure Champions League football

Tribal Football
Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales has lavished praise on manager Eddie Howe.

There had been some speculation earlier in the summer that Howe may be on his way out of the club.

He was being linked to the England manager’s job, but Eales has reiterated how much the Magpies love their coach.

Eales told Chronicle Live: "We’ve obviously got an amazing coach in Eddie, lots of great players in the team.

"We're disappointed we didn’t make Europe last year, but now you have to say ‘OK, what’s the positive of that?’. It’s when Eddie has that week to week without European football, he’s got a real chance to set the team up. It gives us a real chance to attack the league, attack the domestic cups, and see how far we can get."

He did add: "I’m not naive and know tomorrow the next shock could come, but that’s the beauty of working in football. 

“You have the highs and lows, and it’s a rollercoaster ride. I’d like to think the way we tried to measure it is as each season goes by, we’re stronger off the pitch."

