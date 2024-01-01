Martin says Southampton have a card up their sleeve ahead of Newcastle clash

Southampton manager Russell Martin suggested that his side have a lot more to show when they face Newcastle United in their Premier League return.

Martin’s side have drawn their final preseason game against Getafe in which the Saints started what is possibly their strongest side ahead of the new season.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, the manager was not sure if this was his strongest side as the market is still open.

"I don't know because not everyone might be here. We might add one or two to the group.”

"I don't know, but usually the last weekend is a good indicator, I'm sure. I think we have a lot of flexibility and we changed shape for the last 20-odd minutes."

The Newcastle game is getting closer but Martin believes his side have a lot more quality that came surprise the Magpies in their Premier League return.

"We looked a bit more of a threat. So it's about balancing that out and seeing what we want to do and what's best for Newcastle.

"We've had an idea in our mind for a while and we haven't wanted to show all our cards in pre-season. So yeah, we'll see."

The club are clearly in line to sign new players this season and it is reported that Kyle Walker-Peters is set to leave this summer which will leave a huge hole in Martin’s side before the season has begun.