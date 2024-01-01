Italian star set for Newcastle return after year long ban

Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali is set to make his return from a betting ban.

The Italian will be free and clear to resume football as his 10-month FIFA ban expires.

While the Italy international cannot yet play public games, he will be able to play behind closed door games.

He is set to feature in a game against Burnley later this week, per Chronicle Live.

Head coach Eddie Howe stated on the player who will be eligible for Premier League action on September 1: "He does (feel like new signing). He's come back really fit and focused.

"You can see a change in his demeanor or but there is definitely a change in him in terms of feeling as he is closer to playing.

“It is very difficult when you have that stretch ahead of you and you are not going to play competitively for such a length of time."