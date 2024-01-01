Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Holland players full of praise for Man Utd striker Zirkzee

Holland players full of praise for Man Utd striker Zirkzee
Holland players full of praise for Man Utd striker Zirkzee
Holland players full of praise for Man Utd striker ZirkzeeTribalfootball
Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has sung the praises of Holland teammate Joshua Zirkzee.

The Manchester United striker was outstanding for Holland's 5-2 win against Bosnia yesterday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gravenberch said: "Zirkzee is so strong and so technical.

"You can play football with him. There are few players who can compare with him in terms of style."

RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons agrees. "I also have good contact outside of football with Joshua, for example. You see it at Manchester (United), he has so much technique, he is good with the ball." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueZirkzee JoshuaGravenberch RyanSimons XaviManchester UnitedLiverpoolRB Leipzig
Related Articles
Newcastle approach PSG for Simons
Man Utd eyeing third Dutch transfer target
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer