Holland players full of praise for Man Utd striker Zirkzee

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has sung the praises of Holland teammate Joshua Zirkzee.

The Manchester United striker was outstanding for Holland's 5-2 win against Bosnia yesterday.

Gravenberch said: "Zirkzee is so strong and so technical.

"You can play football with him. There are few players who can compare with him in terms of style."

RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons agrees. "I also have good contact outside of football with Joshua, for example. You see it at Manchester (United), he has so much technique, he is good with the ball."