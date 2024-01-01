Newcastle approach PSG for Simons

Newcastle United are among the teams enquiring about the availability of PSG star Xavi Simons.

The attacking midfielder was a huge presence for Netherlands at Euro 2024 this summer.

Simons, who is also being linked to Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig, has a big decision to make.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are ready to bring him to Tyneside despite not having European football to offer.

Simons may be told that he will be a regular starter, whereas he would have to compete for a starting spot at other interested clubs.

Simons was on loan at RB Leipzig last season, impressing in the Bundesliga.