Man Utd eyeing third Dutch transfer target

Manchester United could bring in two Dutch stars this summer
Manchester United could bring in two Dutch stars this summerAction Plus
Manchester United could be ready to bring in three players from the same country this summer.

The Red Devils are closing in on a deal for Joshua Zirzkee, who is set to have a medical this weekend.

Negotiations are also ongoing, per The Sun and other sources, for Matthijs De Ligt from Bayern Munich.

Now the outlet adds that United are lining up a move for yet another Netherlands star.

Xavi Simons could be the latest player from the Netherlands to wear a United shirt next term.

Simons is going back to his parent club PSG this summer, but may be on the market for a reasonable fee

