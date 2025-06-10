Holland coach Koeman warns Liverpool: Frimpong not a right-back

Holland coach Ronald Koeman admits he doesn't regard Jeremie Frimpong as a natural right-back.

Frimpong has left Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool primarily to replace England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has signed for Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Koeman, reflecting on Holland's World Cup qualifying win against Finland, said: “I think it's the first time that Jeremie and Denzel (Dumfries, Inter Milan) played together.

“In my opinion, Jeremie is a right winger on the ball.

“Denzel will have to deal with that. He has that ability. It's also a lot of experience and playing matches with Jeremie. I'm positive about that.”