Viktor Gyokeres 'furious' with Sporting over broken promise

Victor Gyokeres is reportedly furious with Sporting as the club continue to hold firm to their €80 million asking price amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

The 27-year-old is one of the most in demand striker in the world after scoring an impressive 54 goals in 52 games across all competitions.

According to Record, he is increasingly unhappy with Sporting’s asking price as Premier League clubs start to look elsewhere.

Arsenal have seemingly prioritized a deal for Benjamin Sesko while Chelsea are attempting to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gyokeres was under the impression he would be able to leave the club for a fee of €60m (£50m) up front with €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons after reaching a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Sporting.

Man United are understood to be pushing for a deal but will have to sell in order to sign the Sweden international.