Hojlund hails Man Utd teammate Amad: What a player!

Rasmus Hojlund has welcomed Manchester United teammate Amad Diallo back to full fitness.

The winger has fully recovered from an ankle injury suffered in February just in time for the Europa League final.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hojlund said: “Amad is wonderful. I obviously knew him a bit before I came here because we played at Atalanta. Not at the same time, but they talked of him. He’s a great talent, what a player.

“He came through the Atalanta academy. He’s a very good lad, very humble and down to earth. That’s why he is where he is now.

“Last season he didn’t really have a lot of game-time but now he has shown himself and he is so calm and focused on improving. We know his qualities and this season they have been shining through. Full credit to him.”