Tribal Football
Most Read
Race for the Premier League: Four clubs do battle in Championship play-offs
Liverpool set Ibrahima Konate asking price amid PSG and Real Madrid interest
Jorgensen: No-one at Chelsea believes DIF clash over
Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray on Man Utd clash: If football smiles on us...

Man Utd goalscorer Hojlund: Athletic Bilbao more difficult than scoreline suggests

Paul Vegas
Man Utd goalscorer Hojlund: Athletic Bilbao more difficult than scoreline suggests
Man Utd goalscorer Hojlund: Athletic Bilbao more difficult than scoreline suggestsAction Plus
Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund was delighted scoring in their Europa League semifinal win against Athletic Bilbao.

Despite the 4-1 scoreline, which saw United reach the final 7-1 on aggregate, Hojlund admits Athletic made it more difficult than the result suggests.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said,  "Very happy to be in the final. I would lie if I said we were cruising and relaxing after they scored. Obviously it was a great goal, but we were still two goals up on aggregate, so it was just about staying calm and sticking to the plan, because we still had our chances. They didn't have loads of chances, so it was about keeping focused.

"That's what this badge stands for; it's all about staying focused and getting back into games. It's important.

 "I want to be more consistent as well. I don't want to stop. I can't even remember how many games I went without a goal. It's nice that they are coming now, and I just need to keep being focused, play my game and hopefully more of this can come."

 

We don't have edge

United now return to Bilbao for the final and Hojlund added: "We've obviously been there, but I don't think that gives us an edge.

"It's a final on neutral ground, with both sets of fans split in half. We're looking forward to it, and hopefully we can go there and win."

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueHojlund RasmusManchester UnitedAth Bilbao
Related Articles
Garnacho on Man Utd's mass staff changes: It's not easy in the middle of the season
Man Utd's Amorim: We can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title
Tottenham fixture moved ahead of potential Europa League final with Man Utd