Juventus plan swap bid for Man Utd striker Hojlund

Juventus are ready to make a cash-plus-player bid for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

After two years at Old Trafford, Juve hope to tempt the former Atalanta centre-forward back to Italy this summer.

Tuttosport says Juve are convinced United will part with Hojlund - for the right proposal - and will make a player-exchange bid in the coming weeks.

Juve intend to include midfielder Douglas Luiz in their offer, with the Brazil international unsettled in Turin. The midfielder only joined Juve last summer from Aston Villa, but has struggled for form and fitness this term.

A return to England has been mooted for Luiz and Juve are prepared to include him in their offer for Hojlund.

However, the stumbling block could be United manager Ruben Amorim, who is being gradually won over by the Dane.

