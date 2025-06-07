Athletic Bilbao attacker Williams open to Arsenal move, but...

Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams is open to a move to Arsenal this summer.

However, BBC Sport says everything will hinge on Arsenal's contract package.

Williams is insisting on being made among Arsenal's highest paid players, knowing he can all but name his price given the status of clubs eager to sign him.

Williams has a buyout clause of around €65m, though his wage demands are proving an issue for the likes of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

The Spain international's demands would make him potentially Arsenal's highest paid player should they push through a deal.