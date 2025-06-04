Man Utd defender Martinez has no desire to join Napoli despite transfer rumours

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez reportedly has zero interest in joining Napoli this summer despite transfer talk.

The Serie A giants swooped to sign Scott McTominay last summer for just £25M in what is arguably one of their greatest signings in recent years as the Scottish international proved pivotal to their title winning season. Now, Napoli are understood to be exploring a bid for Martinez who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

However, as reported by Mail Online the Argentina international has zero interest in signing for the Italian giants as he is determined to stay and succeed at Old Trafford even if Champions League clubs come knocking this summer. Corriere dello Sport has claimed that the defender is being tracked by the Serie A champions in what could be a United reunion between he and McTominay.

Napoli were also were eager to sign Alejandro Garnacho in the January transfer window and with his relationship crumbling with manager Ruben Amorim, the Italian side could possibly have three ex United stars in their squad next season. McTominay netted 12 goals and provided four assists in his 34 league appearances in what has been a very positive move away from the club which may turn the head of Martinez and Garnacho over the next few months.