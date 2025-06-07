Departing Lille star David selects three giants as transfer preference

Departing Lille striker Jonathan David is keen to hear from Manchester United.

Off contract at the end of the month, Canada international David is yet to settle on his next move.

Advertisement Advertisement

David, however, is open to moving to a European giant ahead of European football.

Il Corriere dello Sport says David would 'prefer' a move to one of Manchester United, Barcelona or PSG.

While Barca and PSG can offer the striker Champions League football, United's lack of European competition next season won't be a factor in David's decision-making.

For the moment, David is still discussing his plans with his advisors this month.