Spurs to hijack Man Utd bid for Mbeumo

Manchester United’s hopes of landing Bryan Mbeumo could be in jeopardy, with reports suggesting Tottenham are preparing a bid for the Brentford forward.

According to The Sun, the Europa League winners are attempting to hijack the Red Devils’ move for the Cameroonian and are optimistic that bringing in Brentford boss Thomas Frank could help seal the deal.

United are reportedly readying a new bid after their initial £55 million ($74.4m) offer was turned down, but Spurs may be willing to match a potential £60 million ($81m) bid to rival their efforts.

Mbeumo had a standout 2024/25 Premier League campaign, netting 20 goals to finish as one of the league’s top scorers.

The 25-year-old trailed only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak in the scoring charts.