Brighton to move for Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher

Brighton are eyeing Liverpool goalkeeper Caiomhin Kelleher for the summer market.

The Sun says the Seagulls see Kelleher as a potential replacement for Bart Verbruggen, who is on the radar of Real Madrid.

Kelleher plans to leave Liverpool this summer and wants regular first team football.

Brighton can offer him the No1 spot should Verbruggen be sold.

Along with Kelleher, Brighton would also be prepared to join the battle for Burnley keeper James Trafford should they need to find a new No1.