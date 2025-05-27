Man United boss Ruben Amorim tells Alejandro Garnacho to 'pray' he can find a new club

Man United manager Ruben Amorim reportedly told winger Alejandro Garnacho to 'pray' he can find a new club in a public dressing down.

Per the Daily Mail, Amorim had a meeting on Saturday following Man United’s disastrous season, where he publicly called out the 20-year-old in front of the squad.

The relationship between the two is understood to have completely deteriorated after Garnacho vented his frustrations at only playing 20 minutes in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

Amorim was so angry that he reportedly said: "You better pray that you can find a club to sign you,” all but confirming to the squad that he has no future at United.

Napoli and Chelsea have previously been linked with a move for Garnacho with United valuing him at £70 million.