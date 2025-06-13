Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen prepare bids for Liverpool defender Quansah

Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United are considering a move for Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah this summer.

As reported by Chronicle Live and The Athletic, the England international is wanted by both clubs who see the young defender as an underrated asset at Liverpool under manager Arne Slot. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayer Leverkusen are now discussing a possible move for Quansah following Florian Wirtz’s move to Liverpool being agreed on Friday morning.

Advertisement Advertisement

“In a separate discussion, they also spoke about Jarell Quansah.

“As part of a conversation in a separate deal – he will not be a part of the Wirtz story – he’s a player appreciated by Leverkusen.

“So, it’s between Quansah and Loic Bade. For Quansah, it’s an important point about the salary of the player because Leverkusen have a different salary structure.”

Newcastle made a firm enquiry about Quansah and his Liverpool teammate Joe Gomez last summer amid the Marc Guehi saga which did not work out for the Magpies. Meanwhile, the reports suggest that the Bundesliga side are considering a £40M move for the 22-year-old who is currently impressing at the U21 European Championships.

If Liverpool did sell Quansah they would have to immediately replace him ahead of next season as the young defender is often used when one of Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate are injured or need rotating. Slot may consider a sale if he has a player lined up but reports have not linked the club with any defender this summer.