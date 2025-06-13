Liverpool reach verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in staggering £116M deal

Liverpool have agreed a verbal deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz this week in one of the biggest deals of the summer.

Liverpool have agreed a British-record transfer fee for the German international who is one of the best young talents in the world. The deal was confirmed by transfer guru David Ornstein on Friday morning as the Reds prepare to welcome the 22-year-old to Merseyside.

“Liverpool strike verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Florian Wirtz. Paperwork to be drafted for deal worth £100m + £16m. 22yo Germany playmaker to do medical before completing move from #Bayer04 to #LFC on expected 5yr contract.”

Wirtz scored 10 goals and registered 12 assists in 25 starts as his side finished runners-up to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season. The money involved in the deal was far too much for Manchester City and Bayern Munich who pulled out of the deal over the past few weeks to allow Liverpool to snap him up.

Liverpool made it clear they did not wish to pay the £126m asking price, but have still ended up paying a British record anyway for the playmaker who will help manager Arne Slot defend the Premier League title next season in what has been an exciting summer so far for the club.