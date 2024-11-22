Sporting CP No2 Teixeira confident of commitment of Man Utd target Gyokeres

Sporting CP assistant boss Tiago Teixeira has no qualms about losing Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish forward is one of the hottest properties in European football at present.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he is being linked to top teams, including previous boss Ruben Amorim’s new team Manchester United, Sporting hope to hold onto Gyokeres.

Teixeira, speaking to the Portuguese media, said: "We are prepared to welcome him today to train for the first time (since being away on international duty) and we are very happy to have him here.

"He is also very happy with the season he is having representing Sporting and his national team.

“He is very happy to be here. What we want is to have him for as long as possible."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play