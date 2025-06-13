Chelsea encouraging several youngsters to find new clubs

Chelsea management are ready to clearout a raft of young players.

The Daily Express says several players who spent last season away on-loan have been encouraged to move on.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fullback Zak Sturge, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Millwall, is now discussing a permanent stay at the New Den.

Alex Matos and Alfie Gilchrist are also expected to leave Chelsea this summer. Matos spent this past season with Oxford United, while Gilchrist was with Sheffield United.

Attacker Leo Castledine is another Blues youngster now in talks over a move away.