Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Gyokeres' agents meet with Arsenal directors ahead of summer move
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square
Man United pay homage to Old Trafford with new shirt

Chelsea encouraging several youngsters to find new clubs

Paul Vegas
Chelsea encouraging several youngsters to find new clubs
Chelsea encouraging several youngsters to find new clubsAction Plus
Chelsea management are ready to clearout a raft of young players.

The Daily Express says several players who spent last season away on-loan have been encouraged to move on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fullback Zak Sturge, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Millwall, is now discussing a permanent stay at the New Den.

Alex Matos and Alfie Gilchrist are also expected to leave Chelsea this summer. Matos spent this past season with Oxford United, while Gilchrist was with Sheffield United.

Attacker Leo Castledine is another Blues youngster now in talks over a move away. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMatos AlexGilchrist AlfieSturge ZakCastledine LeoChelseaMillwallOxford UtdSheffield UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players
Leeds rival Juventus, Villa for wantaway Chelsea keeper Petrovic
Kehl on Chelsea's approach for Jamie Gittens: Let's see how things develop in the future