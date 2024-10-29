REVEALED: Arsenal, Liverpool informed of new Sporting CP price for Gyokeres

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Sporting CP and Viktor Gyokeres have agreed to drop his asking price next summer.

Linked with the likes of PSG, Arsenal and Chelsea before the start of the season, Sporting referred all enquiries to Gyokeres' €100m buyout clause.

However, Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is now reporting: "Been told despite a release clause set at €100m, there is an agreement that Viktor Gyökeres can leave Sporting CP next summer for €60-70m.

"A move in the winter is currently not planned. A transfer in the summer is very likely. In England, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are specifically interested in the 26 y/o.

"All of the teams are informed about the transfer agreement. 18 goals and 7 assists this season yet. Top striker." 

