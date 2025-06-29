Frustrated Arsenal turn to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike

Arsenal have jumped into the battle for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The France U21 star is wanted by Europe's biggest clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Fussball Transfers says Arsenal have joined the race for Ekitike.

The Gunners are turning to Ekitike after being frustrated in talks for Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP) and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig).

Arsenal hope to do business with SGE for less than €60m. For their part, SGE already have replacements lined up for Ekitike in Franjo Ivanovic (USG) and Jonathan Burkardt (Mainz).