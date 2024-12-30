Galatasaray launching surprise move for Liverpool captain Van Dijk

Galatasaray are making an ambitious move for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

Off contract in June, the Holland defender remains locked in talks with the Reds about a new deal.

TMW says Gala are targeting Van Dijk - and not for a Bosman move in June.

Instead, the Turkish giants want to sign the veteran immediately and will seek to sign the defender in January.

Gala are determined to sign a big-name centre-half next month and also have PSG's Milan Skriniar under consideration.