West Ham United legend Paolo Di Canio has revealed his thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold's impending move to Real Madrid from Liverpool.

The England international announced on Monday that he would not be renewing his contract after two decades with Liverpool, having started in the academy aged six. The Reds' vice-captain is expected to join Madrid on a free transfer after opting against signing an extension with his boyhood club much to the frustration of Liverpool fans who feel betrayed by such a devastating move.

Speaking to Mahjong365.com, Di Canio revealed that he understands the move from the defender’s perspective and added that any experience he gains from being with Los Blancos can be brought back to the Premier League in the future.

“I can't blame him for this (leaving Liverpool) because when you move to Real Madrid, it’s not only about being the top club in the world. You can win something every year at the top level. But you're also gonna learn Spanish with the family.

“It’s a part of the culture that you can improve in maybe two, three years there and then go back to England again with bags of experience for him and for his life because football finishes. In seven years, his time as a protagonist on the field will finish. And then keep what you did on the field, but what you had with experience will go hand to hand with your private life."

Veteran defender Dani Carvajal is out injured with cruciate ligament damage and will not feature in the Club World Cup once the season ends. Madrid are racing to agree a deal with Liverpool to bring the 26-year-old on board early so that he will be available for the tournament. Di Canio’s words may have come true before the season begins as Liverpool are not in the tournament and Alexander-Arnold may earn experience of winning the competition once again ahead of a new campaign in a new league that not many English talents get to experience.