Arsenal rival PSG for Atalanta striker Lookman

Arsenal are chasing Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman.

The Nigeria international has informed Atalanta management he intends to leave at the end of the season.

The former Everton and Fulham winger has been linked with Barcelona.

However, a return to England could be on with the Gunners keen, says Sky Sports.

And a move back to London could tempt Lookman, who is also interesting Arsenal's Champions League semifinal opponents PSG.