Goztepe reach deal with Chelsea for Fofana

Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana could yet get a move away today.

After a deal with AEK fell through on Wednesday ahead of the Greek transfer deadline falling, Fofana is now in talks about a move to Turkey.

The Turkish window closes tonight and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Göztepe SK agree loan deal with Chelsea for David Datro Fofana after AEK Athens move collapsed.

"It also include an option to buy and a recall clause in January.

"CFC can bring the player back from January 1, 2025."