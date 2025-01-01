Goztepe reach deal with Chelsea for Fofana

Tribal Football
Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana could yet get a move away today.

After a deal with AEK fell through on Wednesday ahead of the Greek transfer deadline falling, Fofana is now in talks about a move to Turkey.

The Turkish window closes tonight and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Göztepe SK agree loan deal with Chelsea for David Datro Fofana after AEK Athens move collapsed.

"It also include an option to buy and a recall clause in January.

"CFC can bring the player back from January 1, 2025."

