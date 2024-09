Chelsea in AEK talks over Fofana sale

Chelsea are said to be in talks over a sale for David Datro Fofana this summer.

The Blues are still pushing to move along players who are not in the first team picture.

Per football.london, there have been talks between AEK Athens about doing a deal.

The AEK Athens director was at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, in the same box as Blues co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

Fofana was seen as an impressive talent when he joined the club, but has failed to live up to expectations.