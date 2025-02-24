Man City boss Guardiola hoping Haaland will make Spurs clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes to have Erling Haaland fit for their clash at Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Haaland missed defeat to Liverpool on Sunday due to a knee injury picked up against Newcastle.

“(It was) a moment in Newcastle he made an action that moved his knee,” Guardiola said.

“Apparently it’s not dangerous because all examinations say it’s fine but he didn’t feel fine.

“I have a feeling it will be soon (when he is back) because (on Saturday) he trained and made some really good movements.

“But he said to us that he’s not ready and I have to respect that. Hopefully with Spurs and in the next games he can help us.”