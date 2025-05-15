Barcelona crowned LaLiga champions

Lamine Yamal (centre) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona

Barcelona have sealed the 2024/25 LaLiga title after beating local rivals Espanyol 2-0 on Thursday, handing the Blaugrana an unassailable lead at the summit of the standings with two full rounds remaining.

With Barcelona leading Real Madrid by seven points at the time of writing, the best Los Blancos can do is fall one point short of Barca's current total of 85.

The triumph represents a 28th top-flight title for Barca and a second LaLiga crown in three seasons, with Hansi Flick’s side picking up 27 wins from their 36 games so far and losing just five times.

Spearheaded by Ballon d’Or-chasing Raphinha and a vibrant squad of youngsters, including the likes of rising stars Lamine Yamal and Pedri, the Catalan giants have produced a thrilling brand of football throughout the campaign.

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski has been crucial to Barca’s success, with the talismanic Pole scoring 25 times in LaLiga, while Ferran Torres (10) and Dani Olmo (nine) have also popped up with plenty of important goals, too.

It should not go unmentioned, however, that the Catalans have endured their fair share of setbacks this season. They lost first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to a season-ending injury in September and have largely been without key centre-backs Andreas Christiansen and Ronald Araujo.

Flick has thus had to call on many younger and fringe players to bolster their defensive stocks: 18-year-old Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Martin have all played important roles.

The LaLiga title is the third piece of silverware for Barca this season, following victories over Real Madrid in both the Copa del Rey and Super Cup finals, meaning they have claimed a domestic treble in Flick's first full season at the helm.

Especially in light of the above circumstances, the season should rightly be seen as a tremendous success for one of the world's great clubs.