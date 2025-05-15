Liam Delap advised to avoid Manchester United transfer

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Liam Delap advised to avoid Manchester United transferNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia
Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Liam Delap off a move to Manchester United, urging him to choose West Ham instead.

Chelsea are also reportedly leading the race for Delap after Ipswich’s relegation, but the 22-year-old has been urged to join the Hammers. "If I was him, I wouldn't be going there. I wouldn't stay at Ipswich, I'd go to West Ham, go and prove yourself at West Ham, the next step,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“They need a striker, Evan Ferguson will go back to Brighton, it hasn't worked out."

Delap reportedly has a £30m ($40m) release clause following Ipswich’s relegation and is now set to have his pick of clubs this summer.

Mentions
Delap LiamAgbonlahor GabrielWest HamManchester UnitedIpswichFootball Transfers