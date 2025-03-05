Arsenal legend Cech on Arteta: The dressing room knew he would be a future manager

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has spoken on manager Mikel Arteta and how past dressing rooms knew he would be a future head coach.

The Spaniard has been in charge of the Gunners for more than five years now and has transformed them into consistent title contenders and a force to be reckoned with in Europe. After their 7-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in their last 16 clash on Tuesday night, Cech spoke in an interview with former Ben Foster for Amazon Prime Video about Arteta’s way of seeing the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

"With Mikel, you knew if you were in the dressing room that he was a future coach and a future manager because of the way he could see the game and the attention to detail. He played as a number six or eight, passing the ball and being the guy who controls the game.

"You obviously see things a slightly different way. You have the ability to understand how the game is played. But he had this personality to try to find solutions and had the personality to let people know when he had an opinion.

"As a coach, you obviously need to be comfortable talking to people and managing people."

After coaching under legendary manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Arteta has clearly taken a lot on board in the last few years and many including Cech knew it was his destiny to reach the heights of management. His side currently trails league leaders Liverpool by a whopping 13 points but after an excellent performance in the Champions League they could go all the way despite their injury crisis.