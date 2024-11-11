Gary Pallister exclusive: Van Nistelrooy must stay at Man Utd to help guide Amorim

Legendary Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has given his view on Ruud Van Nistelrooy's position at the club now Ruben Amorim is set to take over.

As interim manager, Van Nistelrooy signed off with a win against Leicester City on Sunday before Amorim takes charge on Monday.

The Dutch coach had the opportunity to manage elsewhere before joining the Red Devil’s and now with Amorim coming in with his new staff his future is clouded.

Pallister opened up on the 48 year old’s tough decision and stated that he should stay and help Amorim adapt to life in the Premier League.

He told Tribalfootball.com: "Well, he seems keen to stay under Amorim, I think he turned down a managerial job to come and be an assistant here from what I understand.

“I think you can see his passion for the club, you can see the passion the fans have for Ruud because he was so successful at the club.

“Amorim does not really know the ins and outs of Old Trafford at the moment, would Van Nistelrooy be a help towards that? Absolutely. But that’s Amorim’s decision, he’s coming in, it’s his head on the chopping block and he’s got to be comfortable with the decisions that are going to help Manchester United move forward.

“Whether that involves Ruud or not is solely down to him I would expect, if I was offering advice, I would say having somebody there who knows and has the support of the Manchester United fans would be a great foil for Amorim. But that’s his decision and whether he feels comfortable with that or not.”

- Gary Pallister was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Lucky Block.