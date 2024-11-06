Exclusive: Man Utd hero Pallister talks Amorim's 'back five' - Fergie had us playing it too

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister admits Ruben Amorim's penchant for a back-five is something he experienced under Sir Alex Ferguson back in the day.

Pallister believes the switch could work for this United team, despite it being portrayed as a conservative approach.

The United Double winner says Sir Alex would often revert to the system if the team was struggling for form.

He told Tribalfootball.com:“We did in the early years when we struggled, I think we tried Robbo (Byran Robson) there who played as a sweeper for a couple of games.

“I actually think we had Paul Ince play sweeper for a couple of games so we did toy with the idea. I think in the early days when it was a bit of a struggle in that 1989-90 season, we did play it a few times as it was something we fell back on as we were conceding to many goals.

“I have no issues with a back 5 because it can be quite attacking depending on your wingbacks and how they play. If you look at Manchester City and the way they invert their fullbacks, they go into midfield, can we do that? Quite possibly. I think we have got players who can thrive in that role so yeah it can be a negative but it can also be used as a positive.”

Meanwhile, Pallister rejects the criticism being laid at summer signing and fellow centre-half Matthijs de Ligt.

“He has been at big clubs; he is not a novice and he is playing in a team that has been devoid of confidence. I think they have struggled and I think it is too easy to point fingers at certain individuals.

“There were a lot of questions asked about De Ligt when he came in but I think you have got to wait to see what this team is capable of. With the new manager he might enjoy playing in a back 5 more than he does in a back four.

“We are looking for him (Amorim) to give everybody a shot of confidence when he comes in, whether it be De Ligt, whether it be Marcus Rashford, Garnacho, whoever I think you are looking for him to have an effect on all the players.”

- Gary Pallister was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Lucky Block